Elkins To Host ‘Toy Toss’ At Boy’s Basketball Game

ELKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Elkins Athletic Department will be hosting a unique way to gather donations for a local children’s hospital.

On Friday, Dec. 13, you can get free admission to the Elkins basketball games if you bring a stuffed animal to donate during the Toy Toss.

During the boy’s basketball game, an announcement will be made and those who brought a stuffed animal can toss it onto the court.

Those stuffed animals will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Northwest Arkansas.

The varsity girl’s game begins at 6 p.m. and the varsity boy’s game begins at 7 p.m. at Elkins High School.

