Fall 2020 Trial Set For Woman Accused Of Killing Arkansas Ex-Senator

Posted 1:43 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, November 22, 2019

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set a fall 2020 trial date for a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker who was found dead outside her home.

Randolph County Sheriffs confirm this picture of Rebecca O’Donnell, right, with Linda Collins, left, is the suspect they have in custody. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that the judge on Friday scheduled Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell’s trial to begin Oct. 19. She is charged with capital murder in the death of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins.

Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Investigators said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty against O’Donnell, who is also charged with abusing a corpse and evidence tampering.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

