Round 2 of Football Friday Night playoffs is here! Get a preview of all of tonight’s big matchups, including the Game of the Week Siloam Springs vs. Greenwood, by watching the video below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keep up with the scores for your favorite teams by visiting the Football Friday Night Scoreboard.

The 5NEWS Sports Team will have all the highlights of round 2 of playoffs tonight on 5NEWS at 10.