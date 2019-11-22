Greenwood Girl Gets Surprise Trip To Disney World Thanks To Classmates

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — A six-year-old girl in Greenwood is being granted a wish, and it’s all because of Make-A-Wish and the students at East Hills Middle School.

Julissa Hernandez was surprised with her trip to Walt Disney World.

The students at East Hills have spent the past few months raising money to donate to Make-A-Wish. They told her today that her dream is now a reality.

Julissa’s mom Maribel says she was overwhelmed with the surprise in the best way possible.

“She’s waited for a long time for this, so she was in a long treatment for chemotherapy, so she’s done about a month ago and now she’s excited, but we didn’t tell anything until today, so it’s a special day for her,” she said.

The family wants to thank the students at East Hills Middle School and the Make-A-Wish foundation.