Holiday Celebrations Where You Live For The 2019 Season

Here's a look at some of the celebrations taking place for the holidays where you live

Lights of the Ozarks – Fayetteville

Nov. 22 – Jan. 1, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Enjoy a winter wonderland of lights on the Downtown Fayetteville Square beginning Friday, November 22, at 6 p.m. with the light night parade. The lights will be lit up on the square each evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. through January 1, 2020.

Lowell Christmas Parade

Nov. 23, 5 – 6 p.m.

The City of Lowell will kick off the holiday season with a Christmas parade followed by the lighting of the City Christmas tree. Families can enjoy Christmas carols, Hot Chocolate and kids will get the chance to meet Santa.

Hodo’s Christmas Light Show – Van Buren

Sun-Thur: 5-10 p.m. & Fri-Sat: 5-11 p.m. Starting after Thanksgiving

Enjoy one of the largest Christmas light displays in the area on 1205 Woodland Creek Circle in Van buren.

Fort Smith Holiday Express – Creekmore Park in Fort Smith

Dec. 2-21 (Excluding Sundays from 5:30 to 8:30)

The train ride is celebrating 20 years of family fun this holiday season. There is no cost to ride the train, but donations are always welcome. The rides will start on Dec. 2 and run until the 21st.

Lake Wister Christmas Light Show – Poteau

Daily until Dec. 25 starting at 6-9 p.m.

Christmas lights will be on display at Quarry Island at Lake Wister.

