Our storm system is wrapping up today but there will still be showers and mist until midnight. We’ll stay mainly in the 40s today with 30s possible by 7-8PM.

MORNING: On-and-off showers

AFTERNOON / EVENING: Mist

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY RAIN ZONES

Over the course of Friday, rain chances go down but general mist will continue.

6AM - 9AM

9AM - 12PM

AFTERNOON / EVENING

-Matt