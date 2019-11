CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Possible human remains have been found in Crawford Co., according to Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Brown says the possible human remains were found on Hollis Lake Rd. off of Hwy 59.

The remains are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for confirmation and will be compared to current missing person reports in the county.

