ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — A semi-truck traveling south on I-49 missed its turn onto the Exit 20 on-ramp this morning (Nov. 22).

Around 5 a.m. the truck missed the on-ramp and slid into the median between the ramps for Little Rock and Fort Smith on I-49.

Arkansas State Police report the truck spilled less than 75 gallons of fuel in the accident.

No injuries have been reported.

The truck is still in the median as of 9 a.m.