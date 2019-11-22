South Korean Film Crew Including Future School Of Fort Smith Students In Documentary

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — A documentary team from Korean national public television is in Fort Smith this week taking an in-depth look at internships and secondary education.

Felix Kwon, an international reporter with EBS, South Korea’s only public television network for education, and three more members of a filming crew arrived in Fort Smith Tuesday in order to capture the Future School of Fort Smith’s method of education.

Founded in 2016, Future School of Fort Smith is a tuition-free, public charter high school centered on a personalized approach to learning via student-designed internships, personalized learning plans, and an advisor for each student. It serves students in grades 10-12. The school began with 45 students. There were 221 students enrolled Thursday (Nov. 21). Each student is required to participate in an internship each year as part of their schooling, although students who take part in Western Arkansas Technical Center opportunities at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith can count that as an internship, said Superintendent Boyd Logan.

“We were contacted (in October) because they are shooting a documentary on education, specifically types and models of education,” Logan said. “They are looking for new models to differentiate and drive today’s learners. They have been tasked by the minister of education to create this television documentary to show in Korea of different possible education models, to educate the public as well as get feedback.”

