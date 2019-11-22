Woman Dies After Fort Smith House Fire That’s Already Claimed The Life of 2 Children

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A mother of four has died after a fire in Fort Smith that severely injured her kids, causing two to pass away.

According to Fort Smith Police PIO Aric Mitchell, 30-year-old Whitney Kaub of Fort Smith died Friday (Nov. 22) at 3:39 a.m.

The fire broke out early Tuesday (Nov. 19) morning.

The five family members were inside the home at the time, and each had to be carried out by firefighters.

Kaub’s 3-year-old daughter died Tuesday due to injuries from the flames.

Her 5-year-old son passed away on Thursday (Nov. 21).

Teddy Abbey, Fort Smith Fire Marshal, said all signs point towards the gas heater in the living room as the origin of the fire, but the investigation is still ongoing. Abbey said no smoke detectors were found in the house.

Mitchell says Kaub’s other children remain at the hospital in Little Rock, receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.