Arkansas Women’s Cross Country Takes Home NCAA Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas women’s cross country team went into the weekend as the top-ranked team in the country, and the team finished as the top team in the country taking home the NCAA Cross Country title.

Arkansas beat second place BYU by six points. Katie Izzo snagged third-place with a time of 19:59.3 followed by Taylor Werned at fourth-place with a time of 20:11.1.

This marks the first NCAA Cross Country Championship for the program. It also marks a perfect season for the Razorbacks. The Hogs won every meet of the regular season and entered the postseason hungry. The work paid off when the team captured a seventh-straight SEC title, a ninth-straight regional title, and finally, the national championship.

The Hogs are now the second team to ever snag a three-season triple crown. In 1986, Texas became the first.

Arkansas is the second program to ever win all six championships from men’s and women’s cross country, indoor, and outdoor track and field.

The men’s cross country team finished 30th as a team.

The women’s track and field team now hold five national championships, while the entire program holds 46 titles overall.