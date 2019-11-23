Balloon Release Ceremony Held In Memory Of Fort Smith Teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A balloon release ceremony was held today (Nov. 23) in Fort Smith in remembrance of a teen who passed away Wednesday.

Jacob Phavixay 17, died after a being hospitalized following a car crash that took place at the corner of Jackson Street Saturday morning.

Friends and family of Jacob Phavixay gathered this afternoon at Northside High School for a balloon release ceremony to honor his memory.

Northside High School Principal Keri Rathbun wanted to do this to remember the 17-year-old and to help his loved ones move forward.

“We’re family and I think we have really come together this week. It’s been a really hard week for our students and our whole community and staff and teachers and it’s so great to see everyone come out here.” Says Rathbun.

Rathbun says many other high schools in the River Valley have contributed to help Phavixay’s family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor.