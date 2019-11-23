BikeNWA Toolkit Boosts Bike-Friendly Businesses

(TB&P) — A bicycle advocacy group is taking a proactive step to help businesses become more bike-friendly for their customers and employees.

The Bike Alliance of Northwest Arkansas (BikeNWA) has partnered with Bentonville consulting agency LaneShift to create what it’s calling a “Bike Friendly Toolkit.” The guide is available for download through the BikeNWA website (bikenwa.org), as well as area chambers of commerce and visitors bureaus.

Paxton Roberts, BikeNWA’s executive director, said the goal of the toolkit is to attract more tourists and guide companies on how to improve their work culture and adopt new norms to increase employees’ bikeability.

