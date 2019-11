We’re starting the weekend with cold and a light drizzle across the area. The disturbance bringing that weather moves out of the area. Our temperatures stay cool today, but we warm up for tomorrow.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SATURDAY FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas: High in the low 40s

River Valley: High in the upper 40s

Precipitation clears out by mid-morning and the clouds begin to clear in the afternoon. Sun will start to peak out just before sunset.

-Sabrina