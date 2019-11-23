Roy’s passion is being a barber, and now that he has a place to call home, the post says, he can now stay clean and under shelter where he’s sure to feel confident enough to finish barber school.

The Bridge to Work program began in April 2019 and was originally planned to last 6 months. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. drafted a resolution that was later passed to extend the program through the end of September 2020.

The program is always in need of volunteers willing to form a relationship with participants along with helping with transportation.