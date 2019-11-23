LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bridge to Work program paying homeless people in Little Rock $9.25 per hour to pick up trash in the city has seen success among LR’s homeless population, city and community members.

One person proving that success is Roy, who can now pay his first month’s rent at an apartment he now owns with the money he earned and saved working in the program.

In a Facebook post on cavas community’s page, a local church that has been in charge of the program since its inception, this step launches the rest of his life plan.