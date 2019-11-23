× Game Day Blog: LSU Responds With Second TD Drive

7:38, 2nd Quarter – LSU quickly responded the Hogs’ big drive with one of their own. The Tigers marched 75 yards in just six plays and 2:05 as Ty Davis-Price capped it with a two yard scoring run. LSU 14, ARK 6

9:43, 2nd Quarter – Jefferson’s third down pass fell incomplete but Arkansas pulled even closer as Limpert hit his second field goal of the night, this one from 47 yards out. LSU 7, ARK 6

9:54, 2nd Quarter – The Hogs have chewed up the first five minutes of the second quarter and have moved to the LSU 29 but are facing a 3rd and 14 following a Razorbacks’ timeout.

0:00, 1st Quarter – Arkansas forced a second straight three-and-out thanks to a sack and a LSU holding penalty. Hogs are holding their own, at least on the scoreboard, through one quarter. LSU 7, ARK 3

3:39, 1st Quarter – After moving inside the LSU 10, Arkansas couldn’t convert and had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Connor Limpert. LSU 7, ARK 3

5:22, 1st Quarter – Following a roughing the passer call, Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for 31 yards as the Hogs move inside the LSU 10.

7:10, 1st Quarter – Arkansas forces LSU to punt for the first time in five quarters as they get a three-and-out. Hogs take over at their own 45.

8:41, 1st Quarter – Facing a third-and long, Jefferson pulled the ball down and scrambled and appeared to have space to pick up a first down but the freshman chose to step out of bounds three yards short of the first down marker. LSU takes over inside their own 10 after a punt.

12:33, 1st Quarter – KJ Jefferson gets the start at quarterback for Arkansas, which makes him the seventh different starting quarterback since the start of the 2018 season.

12:33, 1st Quarter – LSU took the opening kicked and did what you would expect the No. 1 team in the country would do to a really struggling team. The Tigers marched 75 yards in less than three minutes and found the end zone on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. LSU 7, ARK 0

There’s no arguing that Arkansas is near the bottom of the college football world in 2019 and the last 10 days shows that.

First the Razorbacks fired coach Chad Morris following an embarrassing loss to Western Kentucky and then Arkansas opened up as a 46-point underdog. The line has dropped to 42.5 points but it would still be the biggest upset in Razorbacks history.

