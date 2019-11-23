× LSU Blows Out Arkansas in Battle For The Golden Boot

BATON ROUGE (KFSM) – Arkansas entered a matchup against top-ranked LSU as a 42.5-point underdog, and the biggest win of the night was stopping the Tigers from covering the spread as the Hogs fell 56-20.

Change has surrounded the program following the firing of Chad Morris, and Barry Lunney Jr. entered Baton Rouge with a tough task ahead. True freshman KJ Jefferson got his first career start – but struggled against an explosive LSU defense. He went 7-14 for 105 yards before being pulled in the third quarter in exchange for Nick Starkel.

Arkansas once again got off to a slow start, giving up a touchdown in just the first three minutes of the game. However, the Hogs kept it close with two field goals courtesy of Connor Limpert and trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter.

From there, things got out of hand quick. LSU had three scoring drives in the second quarter to give them a 28-6 lead going into the break, and it never got much better. The Tigers pinned on three more touchdowns in the third quarter while Arkansas still had yet to find the endzone.

Jack Lindsey came in in the fourth quarter and got things going with a touchdown pass to Mike Woods. However, it was too late at that point as the Hogs trailed 56-13.

Little mistakes plagued the Razorbacks and showed the inexperience and youth of the team – included multiple false starts and running out of bounds short of the first down.

Heisman candidate frontrunner Joe Burrow gave the Razorbacks no mercy – going 23-28 for 327 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers had 612 total yards of offense compared to Arkansas’ 304.

Arkansas will close out the season Friday against Missouri. Kickoff in War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 1:30 PM.