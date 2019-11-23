Mulberry Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Drug Charges

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mulberry man entered pleas to several charges according to a Facebook post by Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rinda Baker this morning (Nov. 23).

Ralph Ridenour was charged with the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver, maintaining premises for drug sales, and being a felon in possession of firearms. Ridenour was charged with all of these charges as habitual offender.

Ridenour was sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on three separate charges to run concurrently. He faces 70 years of suspended imposition of sentenced upon his release which can be revoked if he has any further criminal offenses.