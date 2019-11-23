× Northside Standout Jaylin Williams Commits To Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Eric Musselman era just got a little bit brighter.

Northside standout and four-star recruit Jaylin Williams announced his commitment to the University of Arkansas Saturday afternoon. The 6’10” center chose the Hogs over Auburn.

Williams helped lead Northside to a state championship last year after he averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks as a junior. 247Sports has Williams listed as the 70th best overall prospect in the nation, and the 11th in his position – making him the highest-rated in-state recruit since Daniel Gafford.

The commitment comes after Musselman snagged other big targets in Moses Moody and Davonte Davis. Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class is now ranked 15th in the nation.