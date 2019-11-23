One Dead, One In Critical Condition After Head-On Collision Near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A fatal head-on crash took the life of a young Oklahoma woman Friday (Nov. 22) evening, and left one other in critical condition.

The crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 59, just over two miles south of Poteau.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 36-year-old Kristen Andrews was driving northbound when for an unknown reason went left of center, striking 26-year-old Audum Martindale head-on in the southbound lane.

Both women were pinned inside their vehicles.

Andrews’ SUV was also carrying a one-year-old and a four-year-old. Both children were treated and released. Andrews was transported to Baptist Health – Fort Smith in critical condition.

Martindale was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the drivers is unknown at this time. All seat belts were in use, and the weather was marked as rainy at the time of the incident.