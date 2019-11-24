Carl Albert State College Crowns Miss CASC 2020

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Carl Albert State College (CASC) crowned Miss CASC 2020 Thursday (Nov. 21) evening. A total of eight participants competed for the title in the Hamilton Auditorium.

Maci Crandell, a sophomore Allied Health major of Poteau was crowned Miss CASC. She also won Miss Congeniality and was voted Crowd Pleaser. Maci also won the Talent Award for her vocal performance of ‘Rise Up’. Maci’s social impact platform focused on ALICE training (Active Shooter Response Training).

Crandell received her crown and title, a floral bouquet, a $1000 cash scholarship to be used to wardrobe and travel to the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in June 2020, a 16-hour tuition waiver to CASC, photoshoot and required photos for Miss Oklahoma and a $250 Children’s Miracle Network donation. She also earned an extra $100 cash scholarship with her Crowd Pleaser votes.

First Runner up was McKayla Lopez. She is a sophomore criminal justice major of Greenwood, Ark. She offered a vocal performance of ‘La Vie En Rose.’ Her social impact platform focused on “Save the Strays”. Mckayla received a $500 tuition waiver to CASC, a floral bouquet, and a $300 cash scholarship.

Second Runner Up was Connie Gonzalez. She is a sophomore Allied Health major of Moyers and offered a vocal performance, “Scars to Your Beautiful”. Her social impact platform focused on Self Love. Connie received a $250 tuition waiver, a floral bouquet, and a $200 cash scholarship.

The third runner up was Marlene Miller. Marlene is a Freshman Allied Health major of Howe. She performed a classical piano rendition of ‘Fur Elise”. Her social impact platform focused on Homelessness. She received a $250 tuition waiver, a floral bouquet, and a $100 cash scholarship.

The remaining contestants were: Larissa Deaton of Poteau, Madeline Humphries of Poteau, Destiny Cothren of Bray-Doyle, and Karlie Terrill of Roland.

Miss CASC 2019, Claudia Jones performed the song ‘Popular’ and bid farewell to the crowd, then crowned Miss CASC 2020.