GoFundMe Account Set Up for Fort Smith House Fire Victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit the victims of a house fire that's claimed three lives.

The fire took place early Tuesday (Nov. 19) morning at a house on N. 35th St.

According to Fort Smith Police, 30-year-old Whitney Kaub and her four children were inside the home at the time of the fire and had to be carried out by firefighters.

Kaub's three-year-old daughter died on Tuesday from her injuries, and her 5-year-old son passed away on Thursday (Nov. 21). Kaub succumbed to her own injuries on Friday (Nov. 22).

Kaub's two other children, ages 8 and 10, are being treated in Little Rock for life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of the family by co-workers of the children's grandfather, Rudy Rodgriguez. The goal is to raise enough to assist the family with basic needs, including travel and food expenses while traveling back and forth to Little Rock.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

According to Fort Smith Fire Marshall Teddy Abbey, the likely cause is a gas heater in their living room, but the investigation is ongoing. Abbey says no smoke detectors were found in the house.