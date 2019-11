× Healthy Living: Breastfeeding Classes Provide Support for Moms

Breastfeeding is known for its benefits for both baby and mom, but it’s not always easy in the beginning. Baptist Health offers free classes for expecting and new moms each month so they can learn techniques to help them bond with their baby and provide adequate nutrition. Watch the video to learn more about the classes and who might benefit.

Segment Sponsored By: Baptist Health