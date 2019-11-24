Hurts Donut Unexpectedly Closes Location In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Hurts Donut Company in Fayetteville, announced on a Facebook post Saturday (Nov. 24), that they will be permanently closing its doors.

The specialty donut chain is known for its large flavored donuts and had been opened in Fayetteville on West 15th street for a few years.

This sudden closing has a lot of people shocked, including their employees. Employees who spoke with 5NEWS said they were shocked to hear about the unexpected closing and to find the donut shop padlocked shut with donuts still on the shelves.

It is unclear why they will be closing, but it is an independently owned and operated location and does not affect other Hurts Donuts locations.



The Hurts Donut Company said in the Facebook post that they are very saddened by the news and give thanks to the extremely loyal guest.

For any questions or comments regarding this closure, you can contact info@hurtsdonutsco.com.