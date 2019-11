BENTON CO., Ark. (KFSM) — A power outage in Benton County affected around 5,700 people on Sunday (Nov. 24) morning.

According to Nancy Plagge, a spokesperson for Carroll Electric, a squirrel got into the substation in Hiwasse and caused some damage.

Plagge says crews were on scene all morning to work on repairs, and the power has since been restored.

To report an outage with Carroll Electric, click here.