Warm And Quiet Sunday

Posted 8:43 am, November 24, 2019, by

The weather starts to warm up today with temperatures just above normal for this time of year. There will be abundant sunshine, so enjoy the nice day before rain moves in by Thanksgiving.

VIDEO FORECAST

SUNDAY FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas will quickly climb out of the 30s and reach a high of near 60 degrees this afternoon.

The River Valley will warm to the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday and Monday are dry, but rain chances increase midweek. Soggy and cooler weather are expected for Thanksgiving.

-Sabrina

