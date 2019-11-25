2019 Holiday Express Pajama Train Rides Start Friday In Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — This Friday (Nov. 29) Arkansas Missouri Railroad will launch the Holiday Express Pajama Train for the 2019 holiday season.

The inaugural ride of the new season will leave from the Van Buren Depot, 813 Main Street, at 5 p.m. A second excursion will begin at 6:30 p.m., with each train going out 30 minutes before returning to the Depot for a total of one hour train time.

On-board caroling will be offered along with hot chocolate, cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus at the Depot.

All proceeds will support the Van Buren High School Ban Boosters, who will be providing the entertainment.

“We are excited to bring the Holiday Express back to the River Valley for another year,” said Brenda Rouse, Passenger Train Operations Manager, Arkansas Missouri Railroad. “It’s a great time for adults and children, and it gives the public a chance to see the exciting progress community leaders and downtown business owners have made in turning Van Buren into a destination city for our area. We are proud to be a part of it and to do our part in giving our citizens and families some holiday cheer!”

The Holiday Express will run all day on Saturday (Nov. 30) and offer the last ride on Sunday (Dec. 1) at 4:30 p.m. before returning on Dec. 9, 10 and 11 for multiple trips.

A full schedule of departure times:

Fri., Nov. 29, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 30, 11 a.m.; 1,3,5, and 6:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 1, 11 a.m.; 1,3, and 4:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 9, 11 a.m.; 1 and 5:30 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 10, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 11, 9 and 11 a.m.; 1, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the event or to reserve your seats, click here or call 479-725-4017.