Benton County Man Facing Rape Charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A Benton County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly raping a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 28-year-old Mitchell Rice was arrested Saturday (Nov. 23) after being accused of raping a young child the day before.

The affidavit states that Rice raped a child in front of their siblings. When confronted by the child’s mother, Rice began to hit her.

As the mother tried to call for help, Rice threw the phone, injuring one of the children.

Rice fled the scene but was captured the next day.

He is facing charges of Rape, 2nd Degree Domestic Battery, two counts of 1st Terroristic Threatening and six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Rice is currently at the Benton County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is ordered to appear in court on Jan. 6.