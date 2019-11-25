City Of Fayetteville Changing Its Online Utility Payment System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — If you live in Fayetteville you may have recently received a notice about a new payment website called eUtility.

The new system is offering something people have been asking for, paperless billing.

The existing utility bill payment system will not be available after Jan. 2, so you’ll want to set up your new account as soon as possible.

When you enter your account number you must also enter your sequence number which is the last three digits on your current utility bill.

“If you are a current online utility bill customer you go in there and cancel your payments on the old system or we will cancel those payments on January 2nd when we decommission the old website," said Keith Macedo, City of Fayetteville Information Technology Director.

E-check payments are no longer an option with eUtility, and those who already have automatic bank drafts set up will not be impacted by the change.

“Take advantage of the paperless billing or the other feature that it has is the ability to look at your consumption information," Macedo said.

Users can start making payments using the new system starting as soon as you sign up.

So far only 35% of people who pay their bills online have made the switch to the new system.

Customers can still make utility payments over the phone, by mail, or in person.

