A Coat for Christmas

Join 5NEWS and donate your coats and help others stay warm this holiday season. Starting on Friday, November 29th through Saturday, December 14th, you can drop off coats at participating Baptist Health or Burton Pools and Spas locations. See the list below for participating locations.

Coats collected will go to both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Salvation Army.

Participating Locations:

Baptist Health Hospital Fort Smith Main Hospital: 1001 Towson Avenue FS AR 72901

Baptist Health Hospital Van Buren Main Hospital: 211 Crawford Memorial Dr. Van Buren AR 72956

Burton Pools & Spas Springdale: 725 S 48 th St. Springdale AR 72762

Burton Pools & Spas Fort Smith: 6121 Zero Street Fort Smith AR 72903

Please join us and let’s help others stay warm right here where we live. Coats for Christmas is sponsored by Baptist Health and Burton Pools and Spas