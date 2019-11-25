Do Drops In Barometric Pressure Help Women Go Into Labor?

Most medical physicians will tell you that from experience, they believe changes in the weather cause the maternity ward to get busier. Large weather changes are caused by drops in barometric pressure, like in strong storm systems, hurricanes, etc. Does that lower pressure help pregnant women’s water break?

We spoke with Alexis McCollum, an obstrectrician-gynecologist physician at Northwest Medical to talk about what her and other OBGYN's believe to be the case during large weather swings.

Anyone who takes care of delivering women will tell you unequivocally, that there's got to be something in the air when that happens. We're all believes of the subjective information. You'll find several [studies] that say maybe there's a correlation. You'll find several that say there's none at all. So maybe someone will find a little bit more data to support what we think.

A study in 2007 suggests that there is indeed an increase in labor of pregnant women on days with much lower barometric pressure but timing was still questionable on how fast that may occur after the drop in pressure.

--Akutagawa, O., Nishi, H. & Isaka, K. Arch Gynecol Obstet (2007) 275: 249. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00404-006-0259-3

-Matt