FCRA Gives 68 Acres To Arkansas Colleges Of Health Education For Use As Trails

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Board agreed to give 68 acres at Chaffee Crossing to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education for trails to aid in the wellbeing of students and the community.

The board unanimously approved a request from ACHE at its regular meeting Thursday (Nov. 21) for a no-cost conveyance of approximately 68 acres adjacent to college property that is being developed into the campus’ Celebration Park. It also agreed to a no-cost conveyance to ACHE of a 12.2-acre section of Chad Colley Boulevard right-of-way. The property, known as a median, separates ACHE property. It is unsuitable for development because of utility easements running underneath the land.

“The property currently contains part of a trail designed for the benefit of the public, and it is ACHE’s intent to keep said trails intact,” noted a letter from Kyle Parker, CEO of ACHE to Daniel Mann, FCRA executive director.

If it is not possible to keep the trail intact on the median for safety reasons, the trails will be relocated to a safer area, Parker said. The median area will be landscaped and maintained by the college as a beautiful space, Parker said.

“Wellness is extremely important to our mission. Looking at pretty places makes you feel better. I think you can look at our campus and know that we are pretty good at landscaping.”

To read more of this story, visit our content partner Talk Business & Politics.