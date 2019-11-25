Fort Smith Firefighter Laid To Rest After Battle With Cancer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith firefighter has been laid to rest after a long battle with cancer.

Eric Morrison, 42, passed away on Nov. 21 after an almost two-year fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He served as a Fort Smith Firefighter for 16 years and is survived by his wife of 15 years, Amy, their son Henry and many other loved ones.

Eric’s Celebration of Life began on Sunday, Nov. 24 with a Rosary at Christ the King Church in Fort Smith. A Memorial Mass was held on Monday, Nov. 25 and was followed by an Inurnment at the Immaculate Conception Church Columbarium.

An American flag was draped above Garrison Avenue near Immaculate Conception for the funeral processional.

The Fort Smith Fire Department announced that Eric died in the line of duty because his cancer was caused by years of fighting fires.

In lieu of flowers, Eric’s family has requested donations be made to Make-A-Wish Mid-South, Northwest Arkansas Office, One West Mountain, Suite 108, Fayetteville, AR 72701, or at www.midsouth.wish.org.

According to his obituary, Eric and Amy loved to travel and explore life and the donations will provide children with the opportunity to share their love of travel and to fulfill a dream.