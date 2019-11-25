× Jones’ Game Winner In Overtime Bumps Hogs To 6-0

ATLANTA (KFSM) – The Muss Bus is continuing on full speed ahead after an overtime thriller to take down Georgia Tech 62-61 and move to 6-0 on the season.

Mason Jones threw up a prayer with 0.1 seconds left with the Hogs only scoring in the overtime period to snatch the win. He led all-scorers with 24 points.

The game was tight throughout, with Arkansas only holding a 33-30 lead at halftime. The defense was able to stop a normally dominant Michael Devoe for the Lumber Jacks throughout the entirety of a matchup. While he entered the game averaging 26 points per game, the Hogs held him to just 12.

Georgia Tech tied the game up with seconds left in regulation, and Arkansas was able to knock away a long pass from the Lumber Jacks to send the game into an extra period.

Fatigue was evident in overtime, and neither team scored until the final 21 seconds when Tech got the go-ahead jumper. Jones sealed the win shortly after.

Isaiah Joe (13) and Desi Sills (11) also finished in double digit scoring to continue the trend of the dominant trio.

Arkansas returns home to Bud Walton on Saturday to host Northern Kentucky in the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM.