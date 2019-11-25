Lobbyist Faces Sentencing In Arkansas Corruption Scheme

Posted 12:26 pm, November 25, 2019, by

Rusty Cranford.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A lobbyist who pleaded guilty to bribing three former Arkansas state lawmakers, including the governor’s nephew, is set for sentencing in federal court in Missouri.

Rusty Cranford could face up to 10 years in federal prison Monday for bribing Republican Sen. Jon Woods, Democratic Rep. Hank Wilkins and Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson. Prosecutors say Cranford paid the bribes to benefit the Missouri-based nonprofit Preferred Family HealthCare, whose former executives also face charges.

Of the lawmakers involved, Woods was convicted and sentenced to 18 years in prison. Wilkins and Hutchinson have both pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Hutchinson is the nephew of Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

In court papers filed Friday, prosecutors said Cranford received more than $3.7 million in the scheme and that he should repay that money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.