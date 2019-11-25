‘Lottery Tickets Not Appropriate For Children This Christmas’ Arkansas Lottery Says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) wants to remind gift-givers that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for children this Christmas.

Scatch-off tickets are popular holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, but participants must be 18 years or older to play in Arkansas.

“We urge everyone to remember to give lottery tickets only to people who are 18 years or older, as required by law,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “We want to help raise awareness regarding the risks of underage lottery play.”

Studies show that lottery scratch-off tickets can be a possible gateway to other gambling activities, and many problem gamblers trace their issues to childhood.

“To help stop children from developing a gambling problem, we encourage adults to be active partners with us in preventing lottery tickets from ending up in the hands of minors,” Woosley said. “We encourage all Arkansans to gift responsibly.”

ASL urges anyone struggling with gambling addiction to call or text the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.