POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — A man has been arrested for vandalizing the LeFlore County courthouse.

William Guthrie was caught spray painting the courthouse around 5:45 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 24).

Police say Guthrie was spotted outside by a deputy while vandalizing the property. The deputy then arrested Guthrie on the spot.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the incident.