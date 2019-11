The week starts off nicer than will end. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the 60s. Monday’s south wind will kick in around 5-10 MPH. Rain is possible tomorrow.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICE MONDAY

We should reach well into the 60s Monday afternoon with a few of us making a run towards 70 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick shower or two is possible on Tuesday but heavier rain will fall Thursday through Saturday.

One to three inches are possible for the final week of November.

-Matt