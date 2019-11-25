One Dead After Accident In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — One person is dead after being hit by an SUV.

Sunset Avenue and 64th Street

At around 1:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25), Springdale officers responded to a two-car accident on Sunset Avenue and 64th Street, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor.

A red Chevrolet Suburban had run out of gas before the accident, prompting its passengers to get out and push the SUV towards a gas station at the intersection of Sunset and 56th Street.

While they were pushing, the driver of a beige Suzuki SUV was driving towards them and didn’t see the Suburban.

The SUV slammed into the back of the suburban, striking several of the passengers that were pushing the car.

One of the passengers died at the scene and another was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock for his injuries.

A passenger in the Suzuki was taken to a local hospital for head injuries because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

The accident is still under investigation.

Springdale Police urge anyone with any information to call the department at (479)-751-4542.

