The Doobie Brothers Coming To Arkansas In 2020

Posted 9:28 am, November 25, 2019, by

The Doobie Brothers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — The Doobie Brothers have announced 23 additional dates for The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour.

They will make a stop in North Little Rock on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the arena box office, or online at Ticketmaster or LiveNation. Prices range from $35 to $203.

The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on November 18th that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour.  Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.