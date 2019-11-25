Tips To Frying The Tastiest Thanksgiving Turkey

(KFSM) — Another local chef visited the 5NEWS This Morning crew, this time with fried turkey tips and tricks.

Chef William Mauk of Ella’s Table at the Inn at Carnell Hall in Fayetteville showed not just how to dress your turkey, but how to make sure it’s ready for the frier and how to tell when it’s ready.

Steps:

Clean the turkey. Make sure turkey is completely dry. Inject turkey. Rub down with “Chef’s Spice” dry rub. Drop turkey in fryer once you have the correct amount of oil, and the temperature is set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Let turkey cook: 3 minutes per pound.



(Follow detailed instructions in videos below)

Preparing Your Turkey

Ingredients for "Chef's Spice" from Chef William Mauk:

(divide each ingredient by 4 for home use)

Paprika - 2.5 cups.

Salt - 2 cups

Sugar - 1.25 cups

Mustard Powder - .5 cups

Chili powder - 1.25 cups

Cumin .5 cups

Black pepper - .5 cups

Granulated Garlic 1.25 cups

Cayenne .5 cups

Thyme-dry - .5 cups

Basil-dry - .5 cups

Oregano-dry - .5 cups

Injection: One cup of extra virgin olive oil to 1 tablespoon of chefs spice.

Frying Your Turkey

Preparing Your Turkey Pt. 2

Eating Your Turkey