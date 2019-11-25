Van Buren Police Searching For Runaway Teens

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are asking for help locating two runaway teens from Van Buren who are believed to be together.

Police are searching for Rochelle May High, 17, and Brianna Jade Marlow, 16.

Rochelle High was last seen wearing a light gray polo and blue jeans, and Brianna Marlow was last seen wearing a Miller Highlife shirt and black leggings.

Police did not say if they believe the pair is in danger, or when they were last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at 479-474-1234.