Waitr And Bite Squad Delivering Free Thanksgiving Meals To Local Families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Local families down on their luck are getting something heartwarming this Thanksgiving.

Two food delivery services are teaming up with local restaurants to make sure residents have a feast this holiday.

Waitr and Bite Squad are working with both Sassy's Red House locations in Fayetteville to help put food on the table for local families who need it this Thanksgiving free of charge.

Crews at both Sassy's locations continue to cook dozens of turkeys and sides to make sure others won't have to go without this holiday.

“The staff is happy to do it, I have one guy that’s been back there on that smoker just smoking turkeys for like the past three or four days straight,” said Sassy's General Manager Randy Ivy.

Waitr and Bite Squad then pick up those meals and bring them right to the door of those in need, free of charge.

“Giving back to the community, to people who just have a issues with food and food shortages and unfortunately in our community that’s so real,” said Waitr driver Sam Whatley.

It's something they had to be nominated or sign up for in advance, a blessing local mom Brittaney Wilson says she is so grateful for.

Wilson says the kindness of these businesses is helping her put a warm meal on the table for her kids this Thanksgiving and for that she's grateful.

“I just moved up here from Little Rock so I don’t have any family up here so it’s just nice having someone that was thankful enough to help me and my kids around this time,” Wilson said.

A representative with Waitr Holdings says the goal this year is to deliver well over a hundred meals to families like the Wilsons this Thanksgiving season with each meal feeding a family of four.

Wilson says not only is this taking a burden off her this holiday, but it tastes great too.

“Really good, really good my kids are very happy and very grateful,” Wilson said.

Everyone involved says being a part of this Thanksgiving gift is truly something special.

“It makes it worth it all. It is special to know that a mom doesn’t have to worry about that now and neither do their children,” said Waitr driver Charlene Whatley.

To the people who made this all possible for her and her family, Wilson has this message:

“Thank you guys so much you made me and my kids very happy and have a happy Thanksgiving to you and your family, thank you so much,” Wilson said.

Share Thanksgiving benefits thousands of families across the country too. The company took nominations from local organizations to help identify families in need.

Waitr will be picking up meals from Sassy's on College Avenue this week and Bite Squad will pick up meals from the Sassy's location right off of Wedington.