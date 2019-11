FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — After 39 years, Western Sizzlin on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith is closing its doors.

The restaurant will be open and ready to celebrate on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) but will permanently close Friday, Nov. 29.

The reason for the abrupt closure is not known at this time.

All of the other locations in the River Valley will remain open.

Western Sizzlin is open from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.