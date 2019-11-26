Case Of Whooping Cough Confirmed At Fayetteville Elementary School

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Washington Elementary School officials in Fayetteville have been notified that a Washington student has a confirmed case of pertussis (whooping cough).

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same school with a student with a confirmed case of pertussis who have vaccine exemptions for pertussis vaccine or no recorded of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure.

“The safety and health of our students and staff are our highest priority. Additional custodians were at Washington this morning to provide additional cleaning prior to the start of school on December 2,” Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville Public Schools PIO, said.

A Pea Ridge student was diagnosed with Pertussis earlier this month, and a suspected case was reported at Siloam Springs Middle School.