Crawford Co. Human Remains Identified As Missing Man, One Person Facing Murder Charges

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Possible human remains found in Crawford County Friday (Nov. 22) have been identified as missing 46- year-old Mac Dale Pennington of Van Buren.

George Newton of Mulberry is facing murder charges related to Pennington's death.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says the sheriff's office was working an open missing person report on Pennington.

Brown says the received a tip early on that he was possibly shot and killed by Newton.

"We were able to collect enough evidence including the weapon used and had enough probable cause to charge Newton with terroristic threatening," Brown said.

Newton provided a statement to investigators detailing the location of Pennington's body.

The remains were found on Hollis Lake Road in Crawford County.

On Monday (Nov. 25), the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received confirmation that the body was that of Mac Dale Pennington from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Pennington's family has been notified about this death, Brown said.

Newton is facing several charges including murder in the first degree, terroristic threatening, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at $2,100,000.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.