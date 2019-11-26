Dave Chappelle Coming To Perform In Arkansas On December 6th

Posted 12:00 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, November 26, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — The Robinson Center announced Tuesday that iconic comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing on Friday, December 6.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Wednesday, November 27.

The Robinson Center said in the announcement that the show will have a strict “no cell phones allowed” policy

Since his return to stand-up comedy, Chappelle has released several Netflix specials and performed on Saturday Night Live.

And, if you remember, the last time Chappelle visited Arkansas he was confused and shocked when the audience serenaded him with a Hog call.

Tickets will go on sale on Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

