FSPD ‘Bags The Meters’ For Free Holiday Parking

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fort Smith is giving residents a holiday gift of free Downtown parking.

The city will be waiving parking meter fees in Downtown Fort Smith this holiday season.

The Fort Smith Police Department began placing “Happy Holidays” bags over the meters Tuesday (Nov. 26).

This year, the free parking period was extended to cover pre-Thanksgiving shopping days.

Free Downtown parking has been a holiday tradition in Fort Smith for the past 15 years. The city foregoes about $4,000 in quarters, dimes and nickels fed into the meters so residents and visitors can don’t have to worry about an extra payment when attending events and shopping for the holidays.