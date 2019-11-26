Handsome Holiday Heroes Here To Help You Put Up Christmas Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Christmas lights are starting to turn on in neighborhoods throughout the area.

More and more people are choosing to have professional groups install lights on their house.

The Handsome Holiday Heroes have been hanging lights throughout Northwest Arkansas for the past six years.

Owner Heath Redding says the next two weeks are the busiest time of year as people are hoping to get all of their Christmas decorations up by at least mid-December.

Redding says he loves spreading the Christmas cheer by hanging lights.

“I like doing this because it makes Christmas’ brighter for families, you know. The kids really enjoy it the most, and it’s fun to install everything, and then if we’re there in the evening step back, have the whole family come outside, and flip the timer and have everyone stand there in the glow of the Christmas lights. So it’s always fun to see the kid's reaction to that kind of stuff,” he said.

The group will also take down your lights and store them for you until the next year. For more information, click here.