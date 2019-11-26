House Fire Leaves Oklahoma Family With Nothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Muranda and Kerry Hollie were in Oklahoma City at a doctor's appointment for their soon to be baby boy when they got a call that would change their lives.

“Even when we saw the pictures it didn’t feel real I mean I don’t think it ever felt real to me until we came home saw it," Muranda said.

Muranda says when she came home she expected to see a little damage, but instead, there was nothing left.

“I mean this was our first home when we got married. For all of it to be gone and we had a lot of baby clothes in there already and a nursery,” Muranda said.

The Hollies have been preparing the nursery for months and stacking up on keepsakes for their baby.

But in the middle of chaos, the Hollies have focused on one thing, their child.

They were at a checkup for their babies heart when they got the call.

“When we got to the appointment that’s all we could think about, we didn’t even think about our house. As soon as they turned on that ultrasound and saw him that’s all we cared," Muranda said.

At the appointment, the expecting parents learned their baby had a healthy heart.

“The house seemed like nothing learning our baby was fine was all we cared about,” Muranda said.

Kerry Hollie says they're still in shock about their home but after the good news, they're staying in good spirits.

“I’m having a hard time letting this bring me down because of the baby and the good news and it’s weird because it’s not there, you think you need something and you’ll stop by the house and get it but then you remember it’s not there," Kerry said.

Despite the loss, the Hollies say they're choosing to be thankful.

“God has been with us every step of the way. We weren’t home when this happened. Our dog wasn’t home, our baby is safe. The community has gone above and beyond and our families are helping us," Muranda said.

Luckily the Hollies were already renovating a home, so they'll soon have a new place to make memories and start their family.

Family members started a GoFundMe Page to help replace household items.